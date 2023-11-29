Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SOAGY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.8 %

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS SOAGY traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.82. 610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.10. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $95.26.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

