Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SOAGY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.
