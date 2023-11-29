Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report) were up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $214.50 and last traded at $214.50. Approximately 13 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.20.
Several equities analysts recently commented on SDMHF shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.
