Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $877.70

Savills plc (LON:SVS)'s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 877.70 ($11.09) and traded as low as GBX 830 ($10.48). Savills shares last traded at GBX 831 ($10.50), with a volume of 246,398 shares changing hands.

Savills Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 828.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 876.85. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,360.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.09.

About Savills

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

