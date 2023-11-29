Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.62 and last traded at $60.62. 167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.64.

Scout24 Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.98.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

