Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Short Interest Up 1,328.6% in November

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 1,328.6% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,132. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.