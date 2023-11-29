Semafo (TSE:SMF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.84. Semafo shares last traded at C$4.77, with a volume of 940,641 shares changing hands.
Semafo Trading Up 4.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 34.07.
Semafo Company Profile
SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Semafo
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for Semafo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semafo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.