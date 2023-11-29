Senator Investment Group LP Sells 200,000 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Senator Investment Group LP lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 5.5% of Senator Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $121,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $6.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $332.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,515,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,857,986. The firm has a market cap of $853.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $108.54 and a one year high of $342.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,407,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,787 shares of company stock valued at $94,301,085. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

