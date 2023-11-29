Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Short Interest Update

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 260.1% from the October 31st total of 416,500 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senti Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Senti Biosciences by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 241,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 113,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triatomic Management LP boosted its position in shares of Senti Biosciences by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 300,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 89,650 shares in the last quarter. 27.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Senti Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Senti Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNTI traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.36. 214,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,135. The company has a market cap of $16.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.51. Senti Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65.

Senti Biosciences Company Profile

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

