Settian Capital LP Increases Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Settian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cardinal Health makes up 1.4% of Settian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Settian Capital LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 78.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.6 %

CAH stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $107.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.45.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cardinal Health

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.