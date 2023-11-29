Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL) Short Interest Up 66.8% in November

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,600 shares, a growth of 66.8% from the October 31st total of 195,800 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 222,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shengfeng Development Price Performance

Shares of SFWL traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 170,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,081. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. Shengfeng Development has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $17.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shengfeng Development

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shengfeng Development stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Shengfeng Development as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Shengfeng Development

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services; and value-added services comprising collection on delivery, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection.

