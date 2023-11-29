Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Shares Up 0.5%

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.17. 46,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 30,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Shenzhou International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
Shenzhou International Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Shenzhou International Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th were given a $0.0969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th.
Shenzhou International Group Company Profile
Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, processes, and sells knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; print and sale of knitwear products; aircraft leasing; and property management activities.
