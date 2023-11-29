Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,082 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,379,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,724,341. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.00.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.