ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Free Report) dropped 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 68,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 110,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

ShiftPixy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $26.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShiftPixy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ShiftPixy by 201.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 841,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 562,134 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

