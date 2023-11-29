Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Decreases By 99.4%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the October 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 0.2 %

SLVO traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $76.49. 6,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,623. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $65.10 and a one year high of $90.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.69.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.6814 dividend. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

