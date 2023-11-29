Short Interest in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Drops By 75.1%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 75.1% from the October 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 107.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SKOR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.09. 26,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,216. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.44. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1 year low of $45.16 and a 1 year high of $48.77.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

