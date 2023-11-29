Short Interest in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Drops By 98.9%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the October 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PIO stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.32. 13,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83. Invesco Global Water ETF has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $37.49.
Invesco Global Water ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0381 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Global Water ETF
Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Global Water ETF
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.