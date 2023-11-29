Short Interest in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Drops By 98.9%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the October 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PIO stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.32. 13,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83. Invesco Global Water ETF has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

Invesco Global Water ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0381 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Global Water ETF

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,542,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 824.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 200,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

