Short Interest in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Declines By 61.6%

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,500 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the October 31st total of 553,300 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity at Momentus

In other Momentus news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 31,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $63,772.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,787.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 13,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $32,441.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,744.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 31,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $63,772.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,787.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,946 shares of company stock valued at $288,604. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Momentus by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,810 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Momentus by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34,539 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Momentus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Momentus by 224.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Momentus Stock Performance

Momentus Company Profile

MNTS traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 502,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,172. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27. Momentus has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

