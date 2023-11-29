Short Interest in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW) Declines By 60.4%

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moringa Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 242,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Moringa Acquisition Stock Performance

MACAW stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,315. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. Moringa Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.18.

Moringa Acquisition Company Profile

moringa acquisition corp is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. moringa intends to focus its search on israel-related technology companies.

