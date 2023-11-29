Short Interest in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Expands By 461.5%

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 461.5% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

PNFPP stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.54. The stock had a trading volume of 25,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,463. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.