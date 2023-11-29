Short Interest in Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Drops By 68.2%

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the October 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Resonate Blends Stock Performance
KOAN remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 32,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,587. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. Resonate Blends has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10.
About Resonate Blends
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Resonate Blends
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for Resonate Blends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonate Blends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.