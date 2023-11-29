Short Interest in Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Decreases By 81.2%

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the October 31st total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SOMLY stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,693. Secom has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Secom had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion.

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

