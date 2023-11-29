Short Interest in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Decreases By 78.2%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 78.2% from the October 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SenesTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNES remained flat at $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 791,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,966. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. SenesTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SenesTech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.39% of SenesTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 22.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. SenesTech, Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

