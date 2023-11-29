Short Interest in Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Declines By 81.3%

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the October 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of SLTTF stock remained flat at $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLTTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cormark downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

About Slate Office REIT

(Get Free Report)

Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.