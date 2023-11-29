Short Interest in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONDW) Expands By 1,325.0%

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a growth of 1,325.0% from the October 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Sonder Stock Performance

Sonder stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,025. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Sonder has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21.

