Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Expands By 488.9%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 488.9% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sonic Healthcare Trading Down 1.7 %
SKHHY stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $19.04. 26,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,985. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32.
Sonic Healthcare Company Profile
