Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Expands By 488.9%

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2023

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 488.9% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sonic Healthcare Trading Down 1.7 %

SKHHY stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $19.04. 26,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,985. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

