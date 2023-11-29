Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Expands By 488.9%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 488.9% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sonic Healthcare Trading Down 1.7 %

SKHHY stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $19.04. 26,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,985. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.