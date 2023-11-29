SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.07

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.07 and traded as low as $3.47. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 19,907 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered SigmaTron International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SigmaTron International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.13 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.31%.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Stories

