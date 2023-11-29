Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Silgan has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Silgan has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Silgan to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average of $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Silgan has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $55.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Silgan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLGN

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In other Silgan news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $45,461.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,368.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $45,461.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,368.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,712 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Silgan by 30.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Silgan by 65.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Silgan during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

(Get Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.