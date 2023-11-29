SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Short Interest Update

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SimCorp A/S Stock Performance

SimCorp A/S stock remained flat at $103.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. SimCorp A/S has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $108.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.87.

About SimCorp A/S

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for asset management, fund management, insurance, life/pension, central banks, asset servicing, treasury, sovereign wealth, and wealth management companies. It provides investment management services, including portfolio management and trading, compliance management, performance and risk management, investment operations, investment accounting, fund administration, multi asset investments, alternative investments, investment book of record, and data warehouse and business intelligence, as well as environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) investments.

