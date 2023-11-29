SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Short Interest Update

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
SimCorp A/S Stock Performance
SimCorp A/S stock remained flat at $103.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. SimCorp A/S has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $108.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.87.
About SimCorp A/S
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SimCorp A/S
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for SimCorp A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SimCorp A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.