SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000800 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $302.99 million and approximately $37.63 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,354,841,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,354,841,475.5592766 with 1,242,747,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.3068545 USD and is up 2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $51,253,873.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

