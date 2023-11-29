Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Short Interest Update

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Slam Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLAM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.87. 20,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,968. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72. Slam has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

Institutional Trading of Slam

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLAM. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Slam by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Slam by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Slam by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Slam in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Slam in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Slam Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

