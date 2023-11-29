SmartFi Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.19 (SMTF)

SmartFi (SMTF) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. SmartFi has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $6.19 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartFi token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SmartFi has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmartFi Profile

SmartFi’s launch date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. The official message board for SmartFi is smartfiportal.medium.com. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartFi’s official website is smartfi.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.

[Telegram](https://t.me/SmartFiChat)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/z3Mvzdubah)[Medium](https://smartfiportal.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://cryptocompare.com/media/40485108/recentwhitepaper.pdf)”

SmartFi Token Trading

