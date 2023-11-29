Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,634.07

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,634.07 ($20.64) and traded as high as GBX 1,654 ($20.89). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,645 ($20.78), with a volume of 412,927 shares.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,845 ($23.30) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

The company has a market cap of £5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2,604.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,618.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,633.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th were issued a GBX 28.70 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $12.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

In other news, insider Paul Keel sold 49,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,642 ($20.74), for a total transaction of £816,878.58 ($1,031,803.18). In other news, insider Paul Keel sold 49,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,642 ($20.74), for a total transaction of £816,878.58 ($1,031,803.18). Also, insider Karin Hoeing bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,627 ($20.55) per share, for a total transaction of £3,254 ($4,110.14). 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

