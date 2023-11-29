Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Short Interest Update

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,479,600 shares, a growth of 125.1% from the October 31st total of 657,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,138.2 days.
Smurfit Kappa Group Price Performance
Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock remained flat at $34.74 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.02. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $45.70.
About Smurfit Kappa Group
