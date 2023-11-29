Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Issues Earnings Results

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.47. 10,174,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,336,792. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $193.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of -65.97 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.52.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,135.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,135.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $2,284,549.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,630.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,438 shares of company stock worth $14,858,680 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 8.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

