Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Short Interest Update

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the October 31st total of 31,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Soligenix Stock Performance

Shares of Soligenix stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 42,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,456. Soligenix has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soligenix

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Soligenix by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Soligenix by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 25,594 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 17.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

