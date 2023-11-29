Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Update

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sompo stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.44. Sompo has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

