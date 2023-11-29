Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) Trading Down 3.8%

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 43,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Starco Brands Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.

About Starco Brands

(Get Free Report)

Starco Brands, Inc markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, and Breathe brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starco Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starco Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.