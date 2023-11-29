StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Short Interest Update

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the October 31st total of 197,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

StarHub Price Performance

SRHBF remained flat at $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. StarHub has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $0.83.

StarHub Company Profile

StarHub Ltd provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications and Cyber Security. The company provides television subscription and broadcasting services; broadband access, high speed wholesale broadband, and information security systems integration services; and security consultancy services; information security and network security surveillance services.

