StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Short Interest Update

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the October 31st total of 197,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
StarHub Price Performance
SRHBF remained flat at $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. StarHub has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $0.83.
StarHub Company Profile
