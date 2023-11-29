Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for November 29th (AIV, AMP, BILI, BIOL, CLS, CLX, DHIL, DLR, FLL, JCI)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, November 29th:
Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Realty Income (NYSE:O) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
PVH (NYSE:PVH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
