Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for November 29th (AIV, AMP, BILI, BIOL, CLS, CLX, DHIL, DLR, FLL, JCI)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, November 29th:

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

