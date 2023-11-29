StockNews.com Downgrades Sempra (NYSE:SRE) to Sell

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

SRE has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

SRE traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $72.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,648,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,498. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $84.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.34 and its 200 day moving average is $71.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the second quarter worth about $502,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 391,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra by 516.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 791,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 663,152 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its stake in Sempra by 8.3% during the second quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 3,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,712,000 after buying an additional 212,233 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

