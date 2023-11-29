StockNews.com Lowers Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) to Buy

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.16.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,740,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,785. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Vipshop by 32,313.4% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,561,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,953,000 after buying an additional 1,556,214 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 16.6% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the third quarter worth $175,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 511,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,731,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,734,000 after purchasing an additional 100,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

