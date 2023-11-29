StockNews.com Upgrades Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) to “Buy”

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Nabors Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NBR traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.27. 214,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,860. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.04. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $190.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $835.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.76.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.20). The firm had revenue of $744.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.64 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nabors Industries news, Director John P. Kotts sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $622,521.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,787 shares in the company, valued at $598,997.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nabors Industries by 165.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 132.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

