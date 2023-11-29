Strauss Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGLJF) Short Interest Update

Strauss Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGLJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Strauss Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SGLJF remained flat at $24.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14. Strauss Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.
About Strauss Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Strauss Group
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for Strauss Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strauss Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.