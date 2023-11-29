Strauss Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGLJF) Short Interest Update

Strauss Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGLJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGLJF remained flat at $24.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14. Strauss Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.

Strauss Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes various food and beverage products in Israel, North America, Brazil, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Health & Wellness; Fun & Indulgence; Israel Coffee; International Coffee; International Dips & Spreads; and Strauss Water.

