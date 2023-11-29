Streakk (STKK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $706,919.76

Streakk (STKK) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Streakk has a market capitalization of $706,919.76 and $109,808.75 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.07692127 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $39,382.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

