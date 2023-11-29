Suncor Energy Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.393 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
Suncor Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years. Suncor Energy has a payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Suncor Energy to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.
Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.6 %
Suncor Energy stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 672.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 122.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 49.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.
