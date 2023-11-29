Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Trading Up 16.5%

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 16.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 109,810,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 31,628,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

Synergia Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.12. The stock has a market cap of £9.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Synergia Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synergia Energy Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds 100% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was formerly known as Oilex Ltd and changed its name to Synergia Energy Ltd in July 2022.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synergia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.