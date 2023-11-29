Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Synopsys updated its Q1 guidance to 3.40-3.45 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $13.33-13.41 EPS.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $8.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $552.46. 1,113,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,495. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $488.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.13. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $312.25 and a 1 year high of $557.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,962 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,713. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Synopsys by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $519.18.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

