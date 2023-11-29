T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Announces — Dividend of $0.65

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $148.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.22. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $153.36.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 167,953 shares of company stock worth $24,646,681 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 492.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,013,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 842,572 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,037,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $133,223,000 after purchasing an additional 503,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 760.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 495,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,756,000 after purchasing an additional 437,500 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.06.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

