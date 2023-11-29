TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the October 31st total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

TDH Price Performance

Shares of PETZ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,609. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. TDH has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TDH

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TDH stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Free Report) by 1,197.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,138 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.24% of TDH worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

