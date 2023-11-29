Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Telecom Argentina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $5.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of TEO traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 266,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67. Telecom Argentina has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $8.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in Telecom Argentina by 20.2% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,444,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 410,415 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Telecom Argentina by 13.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Telecom Argentina by 13.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 317,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 38,149 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Telecom Argentina by 301.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 88,395 shares during the period.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

